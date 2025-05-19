Burbank Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge Returns—Bigger and Better Than Ever!

The ever-popular Summer Reading Challenge at Burbank Public Library is back, and it promises to be an exciting and rewarding summer for readers of all ages! From June 1 through July 31, everyone—from babies and kids to teens, adults, and seniors—is invited to join in the fun and build a lasting habit of daily reading.

How It Works:

The Summer Reading Challenge is simple and flexible—just read every day! No need to track pages or minutes. Participants can log the days they read either online or on paper and earn exciting prizes along the way. It’s a fun, easy way to stay engaged and keep minds active all summer long—and it’s open to everyone.

“The Summer Reading Challenge is one of our favorite ways to connect with the community,” said Nicole Hartman, Senior Librarian for Youth Services. “It encourages people of all ages to build a lifelong habit of reading, while offering fun and meaningful ways to learn, explore, and grow together.”

Photo courtesy of the Burbank Public Library.

Join Us for the Summer Reading Kickoff Party!

The summer celebration begins with a lively Kickoff Party on Saturday, May 31, from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library. Enjoy live jazz by The Jazz Cartel, activities for all ages, and raffle prizes. It’s the perfect way to start your summer and jump into the reading challenge!

Exciting Summer Events for All Ages

The fun continues all summer long with a full schedule of free, all-ages events designed to entertain, educate, and inspire. Highlights include:

Andrew & Polly Concert for Kids – June 3



Leyendas de Duende – A Bilingual Theatrical Experience – June 12



Burbank In Nature – Nature literacy series in partnership with Burbank Parks & Recreation – June 28 & July 26



Book Release Event for FLORIDA WATER by aja monet – July 1



STEAMworks: The Puppet Musical – July 9



Daggerheart After Dark – A special collaboration with Critical Role and Darrington Press – July 19



Photo courtesy of the Burbank Public Library

Whether you love music, storytelling, science, nature, or games, there’s something for everyone. For a full list of programs, visit: www.burbanklibrary.org/events

The Summer Reading Challenge is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Burbank Public Library. Their ongoing contributions help us offer impactful programs and prizes that keep our community reading and learning.

Enjoy your summer with Burbank Public Library—where reading and adventure go hand in hand!