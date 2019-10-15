Burbank Quality Teachers, Staff and Schools Measure Announce Campaign Launch and Fundraiser

The Quality Teachers, Staff and Schools Measure will hold their campaign launch and fundraiser, on Wednesday, October 16th. The press conference, taking place at 9:30 am at the front of Jefferson Elementary school, will officially kick-off the grassroots campaign supporting the Measure, which will appear on the March 2020 ballot.

The campaign fundraiser will be held at Urban Press Winery, from 6:30-8:30 pm. Hosted by Senator Anthony Portantino (D- La Cañada Flintridge), Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D- Glendale) will join Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Matt Hill, members of the Burbank Unified School Board, parents, teachers and community supporters in the first official fundraiser in support of the measure.

The Burbank Unified School District Board of Education voted to place the parcel tax measure, for consideration by Burbank voters, on the March 2020 ballot. The Quality Teachers, Staff and Schools Measure will provide locally controlled funding that stays in Burbank, to support BUSD schools and students.

A lack of state and federal funding motivated the Board of Education to place the measure on the March ballot. The parcel tax, ten cents per square foot of improved property, will raise approximately nine million dollars, annually, for Burbank schools. Exemptions for senior citizens over the age of 65 who own and live in their property, as well as certain disability recipients, are built into the measure.

Money raised by the parcel tax will be allocated towards the recruitment, and retention of quality teachers, reduction of class size, maintain and expand career and college courses, music, science and innovation programs, and increasing safety and wellness support. A sunset clause after 12 years, independent audits, and a community-lead oversight committee mark some of the major changes made to strengthen the effectiveness of the measure.

Fundraiser Information

Time: 6:30-8:30pm. Program begins at 7pm

Date: Wednesday, October 16th

What: Campaign Launch Fundraiser

Location: Urban Press Winery 316 N. San Fernando Rd. Burbank, CA 91502