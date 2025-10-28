Burbank Rallies for a Cause Raising Over $20,000 at Tequilas’ Annual Cancer Fundraiser 

Each fall, Tequilas Burbank transforms from a bustling local restaurant into a gathering place where love, loss, and hope intertwine. This year marked the 9th Annual Cancer Fundraiser hosted by owners Patricia and Carlos Rivera, in partnership with community advocate Ashley Erikson. What began as a single-night event has grown into a citywide movement of compassion, connection, and community.

From September 15 to October 23, the Riveras opened their doors, and their hearts to raise funds for the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center’s Genetics and Genomics Department at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center right here in Burbank. The cause hits close to home for both women leading the charge.

For Patricia Rivera, the mission is deeply personal. She lost her mother at a young age to ovarian cancer and has since lost sisters to the same disease, which runs dominantly in her family. Her strength and resilience have turned pain into purpose, inspiring her to dedicate each year to helping others in the fight against cancer.

Top Star Face Painting decorated faces with pink and teal cancer ribbons. Photo by Kristie Mastrolia.

For Ashley Erikson, the journey is one of prevention and advocacy. Carrying the BRCA2 gene mutation, Erikson once faced an 82% risk of developing breast cancer. Through several preventative procedures over the years, she’s lowered that risk to just 6%. Her story, and her openness in sharing it, has encouraged many others in Burbank to explore their own genetic health and take action.

Together, Rivera and Erikson have become powerful voices for awareness, care, and early detection, using their platforms to rally the community in both heartfelt and impactful ways. This year’s fundraiser aligned perfectly with September’s Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, expanding beyond one night into a full month-long campaign.

Tequilas featured themed cocktails like the Pink Ribbon Margarita, the Fighter (a teal-blue margarita), and the Toast to a Cure (a pink and teal piña colada mocktail) with 50% of all cocktail sales donated back to the Cancer Center throughout the month. Guests could also purchase cancer awareness necklaces and wristbands, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the cause. Two major dine-in fundraiser nights on September 24 and October 23 brought the community together, with 25% of all sales from those evenings donated directly to Providence.

Former Mayor Marsha Ramos shares her story.

The atmosphere during those nights was one of unity and emotion. Guests shared their stories during an open mic, reflecting on their own current cancer battles or loved ones who’ve battled and finding comfort in the shared experience. Top Star Face Painting added a touch of joy, decorating faces with sparkling pink and teal ribbons, while outside, the Burbank Police Department’s pink patrol car which was wrapped in support of breast cancer awareness month, drew crowds beneath a stunning balloon arch created by What The First Nationz. The event also featured a moving Cancer Sanctuary Tribe, where guests could hang photos of loved ones lost or currently fighting cancer. It became a wall of remembrance, resilience, and community love.

City leaders showed up in full support, including Police Chief Rafael Quintero, City Council Members Zizette Mullins and Chris Rizzotti, Burbank Chamber CEO Jamie Keyser, former mayors Marsha Ramos and Emily Gabel-Luddy, and former council member Tim Murphy. Representatives from Providence were also in attendance, sharing educational materials and thanking guests for their continued support.

“Many customers expressed frustration because our Cancer Fundraiser event usually books at capacity shortly after announcing the date,” said Patricia Rivera. “This year, we decided to have two fundraisers to ensure more supporters had an opportunity to attend. Wow! We could not have been more pleased with the attendance.”

Patricia Rivera and Ashley Erikson with the staff from Providence. Photo by Kristie Mastrolia.

“Our fundraisers are not only about raising funds but also community participation,” she continued. “Many have cancer stories that encourage and provide hope to others.” And the results speak for themselves. Over the years, Tequilas’ annual efforts have raised more than $40,000 for Providence St. Joseph. This year alone, the team set a goal of $15,000 but exceeded expectations, raising over $20,000, with donations still coming in.

“It was so inspiring hearing people’s stories during the events,” said Ashley Erikson. “Cancer truly affects each and every one of us, either personally or through someone we love, and being able to come together and unite over a cause so near to everyone’s heart felt very special. I’m so honored to be a part of this annual event with Tequilas.”

In a world that often feels divided, this Burbank tradition stands as a reminder of what can happen when a community comes together. Through shared stories, shared meals, and shared purpose, Tequilas Burbank once again proved that hope is best served together.