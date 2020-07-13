Burbank Receives Donation of Masks and Sanitizers from China

The City of Burbank received a donation of face masks and sanitizers from the Chinese People’s Association of Friendship with Foreign Countries, China’s Sister and Friendly Cities Program. The donated face masks and sanitizers will be used at various City facilities to ensure the health and safety of City staff and the public.

“On behalf of the entire City Council, we are thankful to Madame Li, President of the Chinese People’s Association of Friendship with Foreign Countries, for this generous donation to our community. This contribution allows Burbank to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and highlights their spirit of cooperation and support for our City,” said Councilmember Emily Gabel-Luddy.