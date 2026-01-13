Burbank Recycle Center Invites Residents to Join the 2026 Waste Warrior Program

Burbank residents who are unsure about what can be recycled—and why—can gain clarity through the Burbank Recycle Center’s annual Waste Warrior program. This free educational series provides real-world insight into local waste management practices and what actually happens to materials after they are thrown “away.”

The 2026 Burbank Waste Warrior cohort runs from January 17 through March 30 and consists of eight classes, each focused on one of the “6 R’s of waste reduction”: Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Rot. The program offers an in-depth look at how society manages waste—including packaging, consumer products, and hazardous materials—and explores pathways toward more sustainable, low-waste systems.

Instruction is led by experienced staff from the Burbank Recycle Center and features an engaging, hands-on learning format. Participants take part in interactive discussions, facility tours, and guest presentations that highlight practical solutions to reduce waste at both the local and global levels.

In addition to gaining valuable knowledge, participants connect with fellow residents who share an interest in environmental responsibility. Upon completion of the program, graduates will have volunteered in their community and joined the growing Waste Warrior alumni network. Graduates leave equipped with the tools and understanding needed to make meaningful contributions to Burbank’s sustainability efforts.

Enrollment is limited, and advance registration is required. For additional details and to register, visit BurbankRecycle.org. For questions, email zerowaste@burbankca.gov

Classes are held at the Burbank Recycle Center, located at 500 S. Flower Street, and are scheduled on alternating Saturday mornings and Wednesday evenings to accommodate a variety of schedules. The Waste Warrior program reflects the City of Burbank’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, education, and community engagement.