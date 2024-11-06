Burbank Recycle Center to Host “More Cheer, Less Waste” Webinar

Join the Burbank Recycle Center for “More Cheer, Less Waste”, a presentation on November 20th that examines ways to reduce waste during the holidays while still creating good tidings of comfort and joy!

The holidays are a time full of love, appreciation, and giving…but the hustle and bustle can also lead to stress from shopping, cooking, decorating, hosting and attending numerous gatherings, and of course, debt. The aftermath of all this results in households generating 25% more waste during this time.

Perhaps there is a better way to have more holiday cheer with less waste?

Join the Burbank Recycle Center for a presentation that examines these holiday traditions while entertaining the idea of rethinking traditional norms. This webinar will cover practical ideas and tips for less stress and a lower environmental footprint, while still bringing tidings of comfort and joy.

This webinar will cover practical ideas and tips to reduce stress and your waste footprint:

• Prioritize experiences, not things

• “Treeduce” (tree and decorating alternatives)

• Bring back classic traditions

• New year’s resolutions and purging

• Rethink wrapping paper

• Reduce food waste

• Those in attendance are encouraged to share their ideas, too!