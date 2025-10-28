Burbank Recycling Evacuated After Hand Grenade Found

A suspicious object found within the Burbank Recycle Center has been examined and rendered safe.



On October 28, 2025, at about 7:45 a.m., the Burbank Police Department responded to the Burbank Recycle Center, located at 500 South Flower Street, regarding a suspicious device discovered on a conveyor belt inside the facility.



Upon arrival, Burbank Police officers observed an object that resembled a hand grenade. Out of an abundance of caution, the Recycling Center was evacuated, and the surrounding area was temporarily cordoned off. Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Arson and Explosives Detail responded to assist.



At about 9:00 a.m., using specialized equipment and a robot, investigators examined the device and determined it did not contain any explosive material. At about 9:30 a.m., the surrounding area was reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

There were no injuries reported, and the prompt actions of recycling center employees and responding officers helped ensure the safety of the community.



The origin of the device remains under investigation.



The Burbank Police Department would like to remind the community that explosives, ammunition, or any type of hazardous materials should never be placed in household or commercial trash or recycling bins. These items pose a serious risk to sanitation workers and the public.

For more information on how to safely dispose of hazardous waste, please visit https://www.burbankca.gov/web/public-works/where-it-goes.