Burbank Remembers And Honors Those Who Did Not Come Home at Touching Ceremony

Burbank’s Community Band played a Pre-Ceremony Concert under gloomy skis during this year’s Memorial Day events held at the War Memorial at McCambridge Park’s Rose Garden.

The grey skies and low clouds made the usual Condor Squadron flyover scheduled at 11:00 AM canceled this year, but that didn’t stop the several hundred who did show up to remember and recall military members who went to fight the many wars and did not come home. They fought and served our country, and may we never forget the brothers, cousins, sisters, and others.

The Ceremony of the Rose was a touching event. The names were read, and a Red Rose was laid at the memorials by Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts, and family members.

The event included touching songs and speeches from local elected officials.

Here is a Photo Gallery from this year’s ceremony: