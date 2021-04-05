Burbank Rental Assistance Program – Application Period Now Open

The City of Burbank is committed to assisting renters impacted by COVID-19. A commitment of $375,475 in Community Development Block Grant will be used to provide emergency rent assistance and utility payments to low-income renters. The assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis until funds run out, at which point, the program will end.

Renters financially impacted by COVID-19, may apply for the Burbank Rental Assistance Program for up to $1000 per month for up to 3 months for assistance with rent arrears, future rent and delinquent utility bills if specific criteria is met.

#  of People  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8
Annual Income *  $63,100  $72,100  $81,100  $90,100  $97,350  $104,550  $111,750  $118,950

*Subject to change as published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

•     Reside in Burbank

•     Do not exceed the annual income below based on your household size as a result of COVID-19

•     Experienced a job loss, furlough, or reduced work hours due to COVID-19

•     Have fallen behind on rent or have verifiable need for future rent assistance •      Have fallen behind on utility payments with Burbank Water and Power

•     Do not receive Section 8 or live in a rent restricted unit

•     Have a current rental agreement

The application period is now open from Monday, April 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time (PST)) and will end on Friday, April 16, 2021 5:00 p.m. PST. Applications will be considered on a first-come-first-served basis until funding is exhausted. A waiting list will be established as applications     are      received.           All      applications must be submitted on-line at: https://www.citydataservices.net/BurbankRAP between April 5-16, 2021. Only one application per household will be accepted.

For other general questions or assistance, please call the Application Call Center at (818) 238-5180, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

