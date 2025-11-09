Burbank Reports Strong Economic Growth, Infrastructure Progress at 2025 State of City Event

Burbank officials outlined significant achievements in economic development, infrastructure improvements, and public safety initiatives at Thursday’s State of the City event, as the Burbank Chamber of Commerce welcomed a record 640 attendees to the Marriott Los Angeles Burbank Airport to hear about municipal progress under the theme “Where Yesterday Meets Tomorrow.”

The increased attendance from last year’s 600 participants reflected growing community engagement with city business, according to Chamber Board Chair Carmenita Helligar. “It was a nice surprise to see the increased attendance,” Helligar said. “It’s great that people are coming to find out what’s going on with business in Burbank and that the chamber is building connectivity even as people face broader economic challenges.”

In her 30-minute address, Mayor Nikki Perez reported that Burbank now hosts more than 12,200 businesses employing 165,000 workers, with the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation naming the city a 2025 finalist for the most business-friendly city award. New business additions this year include Capitol Grill, Philz Coffee, Handel’s Ice Cream, and the upcoming Equinox fitness center.

Councilmember Konstantine Anthony emphasized Burbank’s economic resilience, noting the city “punches above its weight” in economic development despite its size. “Burbank businesses and the Chamber are doing a good job adapting to the new economy despite the forces of inflation, tariffs, rising cost of labor, and rising cost of materials,” Anthony said.

The city’s entertainment industry anchor remains strong, with Disney, Warner Brothers, Nickelodeon, and more than 1,000 media companies maintaining Burbank’s position as “the media capital of the world.” A newly launched creative industry task force brings together leaders to safeguard this dynamic sector, while the business concierge program provides support for small and mid-sized enterprises.

Infrastructure and Housing Progress

Public works crews completed significant infrastructure improvements over the past year, repairing 100 city blocks of sidewalks and filling more than 12,000 potholes. The department completed design work for the First Street bike lane project, adding nearly one mile of protected cycling infrastructure along First Street between San Fernando and Verdugo.

The Community Development Department made substantial progress toward the council’s goal of creating 12,000 new housing units. Projects on Empire Avenue and Fairview Street alone will add more than 200 affordable units, while the Burbank Housing Authority earned a perfect score from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for excellence in financial stewardship and resident services.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport’s 14-gate replacement terminal remains on schedule for its October 2026 opening, ensuring the facility maintains its role as a premier regional gateway.

Public Safety Excellence

Police Chief Rafael Quintero’s department maintains an outstanding average emergency response time of just two minutes and 38 seconds, while implementing new programs including community service officers and a community connect system providing residents real-time updates on service calls.

Fire Chief Danny Alvarez’s department demonstrated exceptional performance during January’s severe windstorms, responding to more than 240 calls when gusts reached 85 miles per hour. The department recently added a fourth full-time ambulance to increase transport capacity, while both police and fire departments received enhanced staffing through successful recruitment efforts.

Community Engagement

Chamber President Jamie Keyser Thomas opened the event by highlighting Burbank’s balance of honoring history while embracing innovation, from the new airport terminal to iconic Warner Brothers Studio Tours and the thriving small businesses of Magnolia Park and downtown Burbank.

Councilmember Chris Rizzotti, who has attended the event for 20 years, praised the consistent community engagement. “It’s always well-attended, and it’s great to see how people like to be involved with the city’s economic development and engage with elected officials,” Rizzotti said. “Always proud to be a Burbank resident.”

The event’s theme resonated personally for Mayor Perez, who brought her three-month-old daughter Ixchel to symbolize generational continuity. “My job is to shape the future for her and for all of Burbank’s kids,” Perez said with emotion. She credited former mayors Marsha Ramos and Jess Talamantes as Latino role models who showed her “that I could one day be mayor too.”

As Burbank prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, city officials expressed confidence in the community’s readiness to shine on the international stage, building on the collaborative spirit between municipal government, the Chamber of Commerce, and engaged residents that defines the city’s continued success.