Burbank Reschedules San Fernando Reconfiguration Project Due to Upcoming Weather

With rain in the forecast, the temporary street closure along San Fernando Boulevard, between Magnolia Boulevard and Olive Avenue, has been rescheduled to take place for three days starting March 4, 2024, through March 7, 2024. These closures are for the Downtown Burbank San Fernando Reconfiguration Project which aims to improve the Downtown Burbank area by introducing a one-lane, one-way traffic flow northbound allowing for more streamlined movement and making the Downtown more walkable.

The phased installation process, spanning three days and nights, will involve the removal of existing striping, restriping, installation of traffic control and parking signage, and minor traffic signal modifications. Road closures will begin on Monday, March 4, at 11:00 p.m., starting with the block between Magnolia Boulevard and Palm Avenue. Subsequent blocks will follow in a phased approach, with intermittent closures on Magnolia Boulevard, Palm Avenue, and Orange Grove Avenue. Pedestrian and sidewalk access will not be impacted throughout the entire project installation. On-street parking will not be available along San Fernando Boulevard, between Magnolia and Olive, during roadway closures.

Closure details are as follows:

Monday, March 4, 11PM – Tuesday, March 5, 10PM Magnolia to Palm

Tuesday, March 5, 11PM – Wednesday, March 6, 10PM Palm to Orange Grove

Wednesday, March 6, 11PM – Thursday, March 7, 10PM Orange Grove to Olive

*Project dates are subject to change contingent on weather conditions.

Downtown Burbank San Fernando Boulevard Reconfiguration Project Background:

As a top-priority project under the Complete Our Streets Plan, the reconfiguration aims to improve safety measures for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles, increase short-term parking options and loading zones, and enhance the overall experience in the Downtown Burbank area. The project introduces a one-lane, one-way traffic flow northbound, installation of new signage, modifies roadway signal and striping, and reconfigures parking to facilitate getting in and out of spaces. The development of the project was shaped through meetings with the Property Business Improvement District Board and public outreach. It received official approval from the Burbank City Council on January 24, 2023.

For more information about the temporary closures and the Downtown Burbank San Fernando Boulevard Reconfiguration Project, please visit https://www.burbankca.gov/web/community-development/sanfernandoreconfiguration.