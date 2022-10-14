Burbank Resident Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A motorist has been arrested for pointing a handgun at a pedestrian during a roadside confrontation.

The incident occurred on September 27, 2022. At about 6:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Florence Street regarding a man threatening another with a gun. The victim told officers he was walking in an alley when he was startled by a vehicle that almost struck him. The victim yelled at the motorist, which resulted in the driver stopping to engage the victim in an argument.

During the exchange, the suspect removed a semiautomatic handgun from within the vehicle and pointed it at the victim. The victim walked away, and the suspect drove off; however, the victim was able to take a picture of the suspect vehicle’s license plate.

Utilizing the photograph taken by the victim and additional evidence, detectives developed leads, which led to the identification of the suspect.

On October 12, 2022, at about 7:00 a.m., Burbank Police Detectives arrested the suspect during a traffic stop at Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood. Following the arrest, detectives searched the suspect’s vehicle and found a loaded, non-serialized 9mm handgun, narcotics, and evidence of identity theft.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Charles Lewis, a resident of Burbank. Mr. Lewis was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, and identity theft, all of which are felonies. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond and is due to appear in court on October 14, 2022.

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.