Burbank Resident David McBride Earns Eagle Scout Rank

David McBride

Another Burbank resident has earned the Eagle Scout Rank, the highest award in scouting. On August 14th, an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for David McBride of Burbank’s Troop 210 was held at the Burbank Elks Lodge. Also in attendance to honor David was Burbank Mayor Jess Talamantes, former Mayor and current city council member Bob Frutos, as well as the current and former Exalted Rulers of the Elks Lodge and the president of the Travel Town Museum Foundation, Greg Gneier.

David, who has been a lifetime resident of Burbank, recently graduated from Burbank High School. He joined Burbank Cub Scouts Pack 212 while in the second grade, where he earned his Arrow of Light award before moving on to Scouts BSA Troop 210. Troop 210 has been an active scout troop in Burbank since its founding in 1977. This year marks its 45th anniversary.

David has been a leader in his Troop, serving as the Troop’s Senior Patrol Leader and Troop Guide and as Crew Leader at Philmont Scout Ranch. During his tenure at the scout troop, David attended several summer camps, including volunteering as staff, and twice participated in 12-day backpacking treks at the Philmont High Adventure Camp in New Mexico. Troop 210 is active in camping and backpacking, and with them, David has backpacked over 200 miles.

David stands next to the locomotive he helped to refurbish

In addition to the many practical outdoor, safety, and leadership skills scouts learn, David also served our local communities with 150 hours of logged community service for Burbank Temporary Aid, Stough Canyon, Operation Gratitude, multiple local churches, and Travel Town.

David’s Eagle Scout Service Project was the final of several projects required to refurbish a historic locomotive located at Travel Town near Griffith Park. David’s project took place during the period of covid restrictions, putting his leadership and perseverance to the test in getting his project completed safely. The Stockton Terminal & Eastern #1 locomotive can be visited for free along with many other historic trains and locomotives at Travel Town on Zoo Drive near Burbank, a local favorite of young and old train enthusiasts.

Jess Talamantes and Bob Frutos both attended the ceremony at the Elk’s Lodge

Besides being a scout, David McBride is also an athlete and is currently attending a gap year baseball program in Texas while taking college courses. He plans to transfer to college next year as a student-athlete.

Boy Scouts of America has many programs for boys and girls starting in Kindergarten through age 20. More information can be found at https://beascout.scouting.org/