Burbank Restaurants May Continue Outdoor Dining Through 2023

During the December 6, 2022, City Council meeting, the Burbank City Council unanimously voted to extend two outdoor dining programs through December 31, 2023. The Downtown Burbank Outdoor Dining Program (Downtown Program), which offers extended outdoor dining opportunities for Downtown Burbank businesses, was initially adopted by Council in July 2020 in response to the COVID-19 (Pandemic) and allowed for outdoor dining on extended public sidewalks in front of the business and in-street parklet dining on San Fernando Boulevard in Downtown Burbank.

The Citywide Private Parking Lot Dining Program (Citywide Program) was initially adopted by Council in July 2020, also in response to the Pandemic. The Citywide Program allows restaurants the use of private parking lots to accommodate additional outdoor dining, temporarily suspending parking requirements. The extension of the Citywide Program to December 2023 allows the City an opportunity to conduct a study on the conversion of private parking lots to outdoor dining areas for consideration of a more permanent program. Both initiatives have supported business recovery and provided alternative dining solutions for community members.

“The Outdoor Dining Program has been well received by the community,” said Mayor Jess Talamantes. “As restaurants continue to seek recovery and build resiliency, Burbank, like its neighboring cities, must do what it can to provide opportunities for these businesses to maintain their ability for outdoor dining.”

To participate in either the Downtown or Citywide Programs, restaurants may file a permit application with the Public Works Department, which is subject to the approval of the Director pursuant to the Resolution and guidelines. For more information and to set an appointment, contact the Public Works Office at 818-238-3950. Appointments are available Monday – Friday from 8:00 am to noon.