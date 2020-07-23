Burbank Revises Emergency Orders Allowing More Business to Move Outdoors

In Burbank, customers can now get their nails done, have their hair styled, workout, and attend church services all outdoors within private parking lots.

This is due to the signing of an Emergency Order allowing these types of activities to

be conducted outside. The newly adopted Order is based on the premise that outdoor activities are safer than indoors and less likely to spread COVID 19 and follows California Governor Newsom’s

guidelines for outdoor operations. The new guidance from the Governor and County

specifically applies to:

• Personal care services such as nail salons, tanning salons, esthetician, skincare,

and cosmetology services; electrology, body art professionals, tattoo parlors, and

piercing shops; and massage therapy (in non-healthcare settings)

• Hair salons and barbershops

• Fitness facilities, including private gymnasiums

• Faith-based service is held outdoors

The Order allows the use of private parking lots through July 28, 2020, when Council will

consider the adoption of an Urgency Ordinance approving the program. If approved by

Council the program may run through December 31, 2020.

This does not apply to retailers who are still allowed to conduct indoor sales.

“This is just another way that the City of Burbank can accommodate our businesses,”

stated Mayor Sharon Springer. “It’s important that we come together and support them

during