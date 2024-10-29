Burbank Road Kings Donate $20,000 to Local Charities

At their recent monthly meeting, the Burbank Road Kings car club made a significant impact on the local community, donating a total of $20,000 to five local charities. Each of the following organizations received a $4,000 check that was accepted by representatives from each group: the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank, Burbank Temporary Aid Center, Burbank Police Foundation, Jacaranda Housing, and the Burbank Historical Society.

The funds were raised during the Road Kings’ highly successful June car show, held at Johnny Carson Park. The event, a highlight of the summer, saw generous contributions from sponsors including Budweiser, Community Chevrolet, and Galpin Ford. Additional funds were raised through the sale of trophies and silent auction items, helping to boost the overall total.

The Burbank Road Kings, a car club with over 90 members, are known for using their love of hot rods to give back to the community. With cars valued anywhere from $40,000 to $300,000, the club’s members are committed to supporting local causes and building strong community ties. Many of the members, including honorary and platinum members, live right in Burbank, reflecting their deep connection to the city.

Club representatives expressed their gratitude to the Burbank Parks and Recreation Department for their invaluable support in organizing the annual car show. The Road Kings hope to return next year, aiming for another successful event in June 2025.

Through their passion for hot rods and community service, the Road Kings have shown that they are dedicated not only to their cars but to the betterment of Burbank as well.