Burbank Road Kings Roll Out Another Spectacular Car Show at Johnny Carson Park

The Burbank Road Kings delivered yet another outstanding car show on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Johnny Carson Park. A beloved tradition for local gearheads and families, the annual event brought together approximately 300 dazzling vehicles for a day of community, craftsmanship, and classic car culture.

This year’s featured car was the iconic Chevy Nomad, with around 20 pristine examples of the vintage wagon proudly displayed. Whether you’re a longtime enthusiast or or were just there to admire, there was no shortage of eye-catching vehicles to admire.

Major sponsors Community Chevrolet of Burbank and Galpin Ford of Van Nuys helped make the event possible, with Community Chevrolet generously providing the goody bags for participants and O’Reilly Auto Parts contributing fun items for the swag bags.

Burbank Road Kings Car Show 2025. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Awards were presented to the Top 30 cars, as well as a special Chris Jacobs Choice Award and the coveted Best of Show, which was sponsored by Community Chevrolet. The Best of Show winner was Larry Schass with his stunning 1965 Mercury Comet Cyclone, affectionately known as Cranberry Candy. The car’s flawless presentation and deep, candy-red finish turned heads all day long.

Behind the scenes, the event was powered by months of planning and hard work. Gary Arellano, who has served as Car Show Chairman for the past four years, once again led the charge, with strong support from his wife Karen Arellano, who has also been on the committee since 2022 when the show resumed following its pandemic hiatus.

“The best part of the show for us is seeing all the people come and have a great time- some with cars and some just to see old friends,” said Karen Arellano. “This is truly a community event that many look forward to.”

This year’s Car Show Committee included:

Gary Arellano, Chairman

Mike Warm, Co-Chairman

Karen Arellano

Bruce Borst

Bob Arellano

Rochelle Sfetku



Photo by Ashley Erikson.

For many attendees, the best part of the show wasn’t just the cars—it was the people. Families, friends, and longtime community members came together to celebrate shared passions and reconnect with old acquaintances. Whether showing off a classic ride or simply strolling through the park, the event had something for everyone.

While the event is fun, it’s the charity aspect that makes the car show so special. The silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and drawings all help the Road Kings raise money which will be allocated to multiple charitable organizations in the Burbank community and presented later this year.