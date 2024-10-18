Burbank School Board Meeting: Cell Phone Talk Serious Business

Two and a half hours into the most recent Burbank Unified School District meeting at city hall on Thursday evening, the four members, President Dr. Emily Weisberg, Vice President Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, Clerk Abby Pontzer Kamkar and member Charlene Tabet, heard and discussed the proposed revision of Board Policy 5131.8, the Mobile Communication Devices, which would restrict the usage of cell phones, smartwatches and other communication devices by students during school time hours.

California Governor Gavin Newsom inked Assembly Bill 3216, the Phone-Free School Act last month, and this is a response to that signing.

If passed, the state law said that all school districts in the state would implement limiting the usage of cell phones and other communication devices by July 1, 2026.

In essence, students would be required to shut their cell phones, smartwatches and other communication devices from the opening bell until the closing bell.

Because this was an initial reading, the language will be cleaned and edited, and a vote will be taken.

Out of the gate, this would apply to all BUSD preschool, elementary and middle school students.

It was also pointed out that the district will add policies for high school and alternative schools in the future.

It was also noted that Burbank High already is using a much tighter policy in which students are required to shut off their phones or communication devices during each class. So far, it’s working out quite well.

If the student’s device was heard or seen during school hours, it would be confiscated and then the student’s parents would be informed that their son or daughter’s cell phone has been taken away.

Dr. Oscar Macias, interim assistant superintendent, pointed out that 97 percent of students use the cell phone during the school day.

Macias also said that 83 percent of the teachers are in favor of this phone free policy.

If passed, several important benefits will be garnered, and they include fewer distractions which will in turn lead to the student being more focused and will hopefully lead to better grades.

Another benefit is that there will be fewer incidents of cyber bullying and increased student interaction with fellow students and teachers, both in the classroom and outside the classroom.

Misuse of cell phones will not be tolerated and includes infringing on another person’s privacy, inappropriate behavior and recording other students without their consent.

If the matter is severe or extreme, the Burbank police department may be called in to handle it.

One more benefit is that teachers will be more efficient and on schedule with respect to the lesson plan.

In summary, it’s going to be dependent on the school and the student’s parents or guardians to make this policy effective.

On a different matter, by a 4-0 vote, November was proclaimed as National Native American Heritage Month.

Early in the meeting, the three student representatives addressed the board, and Burroughs’ Lauren Nestor kicked it off by saying that there will be a Homecoming Dance on Saturday.

Nestor also mentioned the upcoming football game between Burroughs and longtime city rival Burbank which is set for November 1.

Burbank’s Rose Ilangesyan was next and also spoke about her school’s Homecoming Dance.

Ilangseyan also pointed out because October is Hispanic American Heritage Month, her school was decorated with several flags from many Hispanic nations, which added a wonderful touch to the school’s look.

Ilangesyan said Friday, the football game versus visiting Glendale will be a Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Monterey’s Vivian Munoz also spoke about Breast Cancer Month and also said that her school will be offering a class, History of the Dodgers, which coincidentally are one game away from playing in the World Series after beating the New York Mets 10-2, in the National League Championship Series behind four runs batted in from Mookie Betts.