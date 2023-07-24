Burbank School District Hires New Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources

Burbank Unified School District has hired Dr. Sarah Rudchenko as the new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. With over 30 years of experience in TK-12 public education, Dr. Rudchenko brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the district’s leadership team.

Dr. Sarah Rudchenko

Having served as the Interim Chief Human Resources Officer and Director of Human Resources in the Pasadena Unified School District for the past five years, Dr. Rudchenko has honed her skills in building effective structures and systems to recruit, train, and retain highly qualified personnel. Her commitment to ensuring students receive the best educational experiences is evident through her pursuit of top talent and dedication to providing them with the necessary resources and training.

Dr. Rudchenko’s journey in education began as a substitute teacher, elementary teacher, and curriculum resource teacher before taking up the mantle of an exemplary principal at both elementary and middle school levels. In these roles, she demonstrated transformative leadership by spearheading innovative programs and achieving remarkable advancements in student achievement.

Dr. Rudchenko’s comprehensive skill set extends beyond human resources management. She has a profound understanding of curriculum and instruction, compliance, credentialing, and various aspects of employee relations and management. Her positive and enthusiastic approach to her work is infectious, and she has already won admiration for her ability to foster positive relationships with all educational partners.

A product of prestigious institutions, Dr. Rudchenko earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and her Master’s Degree in Education from UCLA. She furthered her educational journey by earning a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from Azusa Pacific University.