Burbank School Superintendent Advises Residents About Increased Police Presence at Schools

Dr. John Paramo, Burbank’s Superintendent of Schools, released the following advisory to parents after social media posts have been picked up across the country. There are no threats specific to Burbank.

Here is the statement he released by email on Thursday afternoon about what the public may see on Friday:

Dear Burbank Community:

The district is aware of messages circulating on social media regarding possible non-specific threats in communities nationwide and worldwide. The safety and well-being of our students and employees remain our top priority. Therefore, you will see increased police presence around our school sites tomorrow. Please do not be alarmed. They are present for precautionary reasons.

Burbank Unified School District embraces dignity, humanity, and respect for all cultures, races, and ethnicities. We are committed to educating our students about cultural diversity and the important values of tolerance and inclusion. Our schools are safe. We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to work with our civic and law enforcement partners, and we will take appropriate action to respond to any and all threats to our learning communities. We would like to take the time to remind students and parents that if you observe any suspicious behavior or concerns at or near a school site to report it to school administration and to follow the district’s message: “If you see something, say something.”

John M. Paramo, Ed.D (He/Him/His)

Burbank Unified School District

Superintendent