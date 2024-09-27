Burbank Schools and Human Relations Council Team Up to Fight Hate

Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) and the Burbank Human Relations Council (BHRC) have teamed up to tackle rising hate speech and promote a culture of respect and kindness in schools. The initiative includes new signs and customized banners across district campuses making it clear that “Hate Has No Home in Burbank.”

“Before we challenge students academically, they need to feel safe,” said Superintendent Dr. John Paramo. He added that student well-being is key to their academic success. “There’s no room for hate or discrimination in our district.”

Since 2018, BHRC has distributed over 1,500 “Hate Has No Home Here” yard signs. Now, smaller versions are placed in elementary classrooms, and unique banners hang outside every school, serving as daily reminders for students and staff.

“We hope these signs inspire change,” said BHRC President Marsha Ramos. “We’re committed to building a safe, welcoming community. Hate has no place here.”

The BHRC’s efforts were recently recognized by both the Burbank City Council, which presented a proclamation on September 24, and the BUSD Board, which applauded the effort following a presentation on September 12.

This initiative aligns with United Against Hate Week, running September 21-27, as BHRC continues its push for inclusivity and kindness.

For more info, visit burbankhumanrelationscouncil.org.