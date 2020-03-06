Burbank Schools Looking for Inter District Permit Students

The Burbank Unified School District is currently accepting applications for INTER District Permits. It is easy to apply. Visit the district website at www.burbankusd.org and select the “Permits” tab on the right side under Quick Links. You can apply online and upload the required documentation in PDF format. You can also print off an application and turn it in with the required documentation to Student Services at 1900 West Olive Avenue, First Floor, Burbank, CA. If you have any questions, please contact Student Services at 818-729-4467.

