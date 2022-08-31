Burbank Schools Lose Another Principal

On Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Oscar Macias released a letter to parents that he will be stepping down as Principal on September 30 to take a job in the Glendale Unified School District as the Director of Equity, Access, and Family Engagement.

Macias becomes the eighth of 19 Principals to now leave the District during the past year. He has been employed by the District for the past 22 years and was named Principal of Luther in 2015.

Debbie Kukta, Assistant Superintendent, Administrative Services, also announced this month that she was leaving the District at the end of September after receiving a new contract and a retroactive raise from the Board of Education in May.

Here are the contents of the letter Macias posted on social media on Wednesday: