Burbank Schools Welcome New Administrators

Dr. John Paramo announced the new additions to three schools.

Dr. Matthew Chambers, Principal, John Burroughs High School

Congratulations to Dr. Matthew Chambers who has been selected as the new principal of John Burroughs High School. Matthew is an alumni of John Burroughs High School who started teaching Business and Finance classes at the school in 2008. Dr. Chambers began serving as the Assistant Principal of Athletics and Activities at John Burroughs High School in 2013. He became the Assistant Principal of Guidance at JBHS in 2015 and has served as the Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction since 2016. Matthew has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Cal State Northridge, a Master of Science degree in Educational Administration from National University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California. During his time at JBHS, Matthew has been instrumental in contributing to two successful WASC accreditations, an increased A-G completion rate for graduates, the successful implementation of the Academic Excellence (AE) program, and the addition of the collaborative Professional Learning Communities (PLC) model. With the support of his family, Matthew looks forward to serving the Burbank community in this new capacity.

Edwin Taylor, Assistant Principal, Dolores Huerta Middle School:

Edwin Taylor is a seasoned education administrator with over 17 years’ experience teaching, mentoring young minds and supporting teachers. He demonstrates a strong commitment to academic excellence by ensuring all students are provided with curriculum, instruction, and supports they need to meet rigorous achievement standards.

Edwin graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership. In addition, he is a proud veteran of the United States Army and fought in Operation Iraqi Enduring Freedom. In December 2003, he separated from the military to begin his journey as a teacher and coach.

Edwin is passionate about being a role-model and educator of our future leaders. He is genuine about his role as a servant leader – always considerate of the needs and concerns of his teachers, staff members, parents, and students.

Edwin is extremely proud of his wife and children. He has been happily married to Carmelitha for 22 years. His son, Israel, and his daughter, Alexandria, both attend the University of Texas in Austin. He believes that family is the most important thing in the world and now Dolores Huerta Middle School’s students and staff are his extended family members.

Heather Pittman, Assistant Principal, Burbank High School:

Ms. Heather Pittman has been in the field of education since 2001. Part of a military family, she has lived in 10 different states. Originally from Chicago, her move from Vegas to SoCal to be the new Assistant Principal of Instruction at Burbank High School marks a return to California. Remember Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure? Fun fact, she attended San Dimas High School.

Most recently, Heather has been an assistant principal at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas and part of Clark County School District (CCSD), the fifth largest in the United States. Under the “house” system, Heather was the 9th grade principal during distance learning this past year after serving as the 12th grade “house” principal in 2019-2020. Heather has been an AP at Silver Hills since 2016. Prior to that she was a Dean of Students at SVHS, a magnet coordinator at El Dorado High School, a project facilitator for the District’s Instructional Design and Professional Learning Division, a reading coach, and an English teacher.

Heather got her first taste of being an educator while working for the Huron Valley Boys and Girls Club in Ypsilanti, MI in 1998. It was there that her love of educating young people thrived. She has taught in both charter and public schools in grades K-Adult, including special education.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree from Roosevelt University. Heather also enjoys traveling, and spending time with her fur babies, Annabella Dawn (Rat Terrier/Chihuahua mix) and Jazzy (somewhat large gray cat).