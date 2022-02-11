Burbank Schools Will Keep Mask Mandates in Place

When the Governor announced that mask mandates would be relaxed next week. It was only applied to Counties that did not have their own mandates in place.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) has left the mandate in effect for Los Angeles County and the schools systems.

Burbank Unified has reminded all parents, teachers, and staff of the current guidelines in an email sent Friday:

Please be aware of the following regarding mask requirements:

We must follow LACDPH’s K-12 protocols http://publichealth.lacounty. gov/media/coronavirus/docs/ protocols/Reopening_ K12Schools.pdf

“However, universal masking with some appropriate type of face covering is still currently required for both indoor and outdoor settings on the school campus.”

We will implement the new guidelines as soon as LACDPH updates them. LACDPH has stated that once the number of coronavirus-positive patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County has dropped below 2,500 for seven consecutive days, they will lift the face-covering requirement for outdoor spaces at K-12 schools and child care settings.

For indoor mask requirements, LACDPH has stated they will not lift the requirement for K-12 schools until one of the following two conditions are met: