 Burbank Singers Gearing Up for Spring Semester at Burbank Adult School

After a successful holiday season that included numerous performances in the community, as well as their 3rd Annual Friends & Family Concert, “A Starry Night,” the Burbank Singers are currently enrolling members for their Spring semester.

This lively women’s musical troupe meets Tuesday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Burbank Adult School. The class is listed as Women’s Chorus and begins Tuesday, February 2, 2026.

If you love to sing and would love to perform at various community events during the Spring season, this is the group for YOU! Members will learn a variety of music styles from a number of eras.

Auditions are not required but an assessment with our music director will assist in section placement (sopranos, altos). Reading music is not necessary, but is always a plus! For more information, contact Burbank Adult School or call (818) 625-5221.