 Burbank Singers Prepare for April 27 Concert at the Hotel Burbank

Members of the Burbank Singers women’s chorus will be joining voices from across the state for the California Women’s Chorus Annual Convention and Concert, to be held April 25-27, 2025. The convention will culminate in a benefit concert “Women in Song” on Sunday, April 27 th at 2:00 p.m. at the Hotel Burbank in Burbank, California. The concert will showcase the members of CWC choruses as well as performances by this year’s winners of the CWC vocal music scholarships. Virtual auditions for the 2025 Scholarship awards are now open. Visit cwchorus.com or Burbank Singers on Facebook for more information.

The California Women’s Chorus, Inc. is a non-profit organization devoted to the encouragement of choral singing among women throughout the state of California. Under its corporate charter, the philanthropic purpose of this organization is to raise funds for vocal scholarships which are presented at the annual CWC Convention Concert.

The Burbank Singers began in the fall of 1950 as the PTA Mothersingers and some of the original members were with the group for over three decades. Currently, with over 30 plus members, these lively women who love to sing, perform at numerous senior centers and retirement communities in the Burbank and Glendale area.