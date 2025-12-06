Burbank Singers to Hold Their Third Annual Friends & Family Concert

The Burbank Singers will host their third annual Friends and Family concert, Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

This fun-filled family friendly show, titled “A Starry Night,” is certain to get you in the mood for a wonderful holiday season.

The concert will take place at Burbank Adult School, 3811 Allan Avenue, in Burbank, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

The Burbank Singers women’s chorus is a member of the statewide non-profit California Women’s Chorus. For over 50 years, CWC members have been entertaining audiences and awarding vocal music scholarships at their annual concert.

2026’s CWC concert, “A Trip Across America,” will take place in Riverside in May. For ticket information for the December 13th “A Starry Night” concert, please contact Meredith Glaser at meredithchorus@gmail.com or you can scan the QR code.