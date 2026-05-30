Burbank Sister City Program Series Celebrating Global Connections with Arezzo, Italy

Burbank Public Library invites the community to explore global cultures through a new Sister City program series, a celebration of Italian culture in honor of Burbank’s Italian Sister City, Arezzo.

This summer’s series will spotlight Burbank’s connection with Sister City Arezzo, Italy through three immersive events at Buena Vista Branch Library. These cultural programs will be the first of a new program series highlighting Burbank’s Sister Cities.

Bilingual Italian-English Story Time

10 a.m. Thursday, June 11

For children ages 5 and under, featuring stories, songs and early language activities led by Maestra Barbara.



10 a.m. Thursday, June 11 For children ages 5 and under, featuring stories, songs and early language activities led by Maestra Barbara. A Taste of Italy: Bruschetta Night

6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16

A hands-on class for adults to prepare and enjoy classic recipes while learning about Italy’s aperitivo tradition.



6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16 A hands-on class for adults to prepare and enjoy classic recipes while learning about Italy’s aperitivo tradition. From Basil to Sage: Exploring Italy’s Iconic Herbs

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 19

Italian chef Francesco Allegro leads an interactive workshop on how herbs shape regional cuisine and how to use them in everyday cooking.

These programs are presented in partnership with Fondazione Italia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Italian language and culture. Since 1998, Fondazione Italia has provided language instruction for students of all ages and organized cultural programs that connect communities to Italian traditions, while also supporting K–12 Italian language education through grants and scholarships.

“Partnering with the Burbank Public Library allows us to share Italian language and culture in a way that feels welcoming and community-centered,” said Hilary Stern, executive director of Fondazione Italia. “These experiences are meant to spark curiosity, create connections and bring a little bit of Italy to Burbank.”

Burbank is proud to maintain five Sister City relationships: Solna, Sweden; Incheon, Korea; Gaborone, Botswana; Ota, Japan; and Arezzo, Italy. Over the decades, these partnerships have fostered meaningful connections through student exchanges, official visits, art collaborations, and shared messages of support.

Sister City relationships are formal partnerships established by an act of the City Council. These partnerships promote mutual understanding through cultural, educational, and civic exchanges. In Burbank, Sister City activities are coordinated by Burbank Public Library, which continues to bring global experiences to local audiences through engaging, accessible programming.

“These Sister City relationships are an important part of Burbank, fostering international understanding and meaningful cultural connections that enrich our community,” said Burbank Mayor Takahashi. “Through programs like these, we’re able to bring those global partnerships to life and make them accessible to our residents.”

Space for all programs is limited, and early registration is encouraged at www.burbanklibrary.org/events.

For more information about the Sister City Program or upcoming events, please contact the Burbank Public Library at 818-238-5551 or email sistercity@burbankca.gov.