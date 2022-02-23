Burbank Softball Blanks Chatsworth 8-0

Maddison Kellogg, Grace Workman combine on a one-hitter, while Samantha Buckley, Kara Valencia and Kellogg all collect two hits. each.

By Rick Assad

It figured to be close, and it was exactly that for three and a half innings, but when the Burbank High softball team managed to score two runs in the fourth, what followed in the fifth put all matters to rest as the Bulldogs eventually went on and routed Chatsworth 8-0 in a nonleague match at McCambridge Park on a cold and windy Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs mustered nine hits off two pitchers, played flawless defense and saw freshman Maddison Kellogg and sophomore Grace Workman combine on a one-hitter.

“Maddison was very effective and followed with Grace closing it out strong,” Burbank coach Melissa Sanchez said of her dynamic pitching duo. “The girls brought the energy and woke up the bats against a tough Chatsworth starter [Celine Tirado]. The defense was on. The girls played their positions very well.”

Chatsworth’s only hit of the afternoon came in the fourth inning off Kellogg, who went five and one-third innings, striking out three, walking two and hitting one batter, as junior Emily Meneses smacked a two-out base hit up the middle, but was left stranded when sophomore Emily Hernandez grounded out.

Workman toiled one and two-third innings, fanning three and walking one.

The fourth frame began with junior Samantha Buckley slapping a solid single to left field.

Buckley stole second base and found her way to home plate on sophomore Kara Valencia’s single to right field that made it 1-0.

Valencia also swiped second base and advanced to third on a passed ball and trotted home on a run-scoring hit by Kellogg, who was the winning pitcher.

An inning later, a five-run, five-hit explosion saw the Bulldogs (3-4) send 10 batters to the plate.

The big hit in the frame was Kellogg’s two-run base hit to right field that made it 7-0.

Buckley’s infield hit scored a run and Valencia’s solid single to center field added the second run of the frame that extended Burbank’s advantage to 4-0.

The third run was knocked in on a hit to center field by senior Hannah Zacariaz as the Bulldogs pulled ahead 5-0.

The game’s final run was tallied in the sixth inning when Burbank used seven batters and was assisted by two errors by the visitors.

The run was scored on Valencia’s grounder that plated senior Elizabeth Zamora, who reached on an error and scurried to third base on the second miscue of the frame.

Tirado was effective for the Chancellors (1-2) as she went four and two-third innings, striking out nine, allowing four hits, hitting one batter and giving up two runs.

“I took her out to give her a break,” Chatsworth coach Craig Becker said of his junior ace. “I have to save her for the rest of the season.”

Hernandez wasn’t as sharp as she trekked one and one-third frames, fanning two, walking four, surrendering six runs and five hits.

Junior Sasha Quintanar singled to left field in the third inning for the Bulldogs and junior Shelby Cribbs chipped in with a base hit and scored a run in the fifth inning.