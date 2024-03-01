Burbank Softball Falls To Canyon 1-0

Maddison Kellogg strikes out 16 and allows six hits in loss to the Cowboys.

By Rick Assad

With the exception of just a few batters in the first inning, Maddison Kellogg pitched a gem for the Burbank High softball team.

Instead, and because of back-to-back hits, her outing was spoiled 1-0 by Canyon in a nonleague game at McCambridge Park on Thursday afternoon.

After striking out senior Mia Reese, Kellogg, a junior, surrendered a single by senior Gabby Wensley to left field and a run-scoring double to left center by junior Jessica Carr, her counterpart in the circle.

Other than that, Kellogg was impressive as she went seven innings, struck out 16, surrendered six hits, walked one and hit three batters.

Kellogg had two perfect innings and they were the second that included two strikeouts and the fifth, in which she fanned all three batters.

Kellogg struck out two batters in the first frame, two in the third, two in the fourth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Burbank (4-4) had four chances to tie the score against Canyon (3-3) and even take the lead including the bottom of the second inning when sophomore Kayla Orozco opened the frame with a single to left field.

Orozco stole second base and a pinch runner entered the contest and advanced to third base on a one-out-single to right field by junior Charley Barnett.

Senior Abbie Kimmer popped to second base for the second out and Kellogg did the same.

Two innings later, senior Kara Valencia reached base on an outfield error, took second base on a walk to Orozco and third base on a walk to Barnett.

Kimmer then popped to first base for the second out and Kellogg grounded to third base to end the frame.

“As far as the game goes, I think we could’ve won but just fell short when runners were on the bases, Valencia said. “I wish I was able to perform better to help my team more.”

Freshman Chloe Updike was safe on a Canyon miscue and went to second base on the same play in the fifth inning.

There were no outs and Carr seemed to be in real trouble as she had to navigate this situation without giving up a run or more.

Senior Belinda Lujano lined to left field for the initial out and senior Eliza Bowren grounded to shortstop.

When Valencia fanned looking, the best threat was vanquished.

Burbank’s final opportunity came in the next inning when Orozco lined a base hit to left field in the sixth and then took second base on junior Samantha Cafferty’s sacrifice bunt.

Barnett grounded out to second base for the second out and Kimmer was hit by the pitch. Kellogg bounced out to second base and the rally was pushed aside.

“It was a great game. Definitely wish the girls could have gotten hits when they mattered,” Burbank coach Melissa Sanchez said. “The girls were getting hits in different innings and just couldn’t seem to bring them together.”

Sanchez envisions her team getting better as the season progresses and was duly impressed by Kellogg.

“All of our games have been very close this season,” she said. “I am proud of Maddison. She pitches her heart out when she is in the circle and always gives our team a chance. I think once the girls get their sticks going at the same time, we will be a tough team to beat. We look forward to the challenges always.”

Carr was credited with the win as she toured seven frames, fanned five, allowed three hits, walked two and hit one hit batter.