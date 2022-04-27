Burbank Softball Gets Sunk By Arcadia 10-0

The Bulldogs manage just two hits and are blanked by the Apaches.

By Rick Assad

Maybe it was the fact it would host rival Burroughs High in a few days, but the Burbank softball team seemed unusually flat when it played Arcadia on Tuesday afternoon at McCambridge Park.

Garnering just two singles to a dozen hits for the Apaches that included four extra-base hits, the visitors claimed a 10-0 decision in a Pacific League clash.

Senior Hannah Zacariaz lashed a one-out hit to right field in the fifth inning and reached second base on a sacrifice by sophomore Eliza Bowren, but advanced no further when junior Shelby Cribbs fouled out to first base..

Bowren added a two-out base hit to center field in the seventh but was anchored there when Cribbs grounded to third base.

Sophomore Grace Workman was in the pitching circle for the Bulldogs (12-15 and 5-7 in league) and allowed four walks with a hit batter and struck out three across seven innings.

Sophomore Sophia Herrera collected the victory after working six innings, fanning eight, walking two and nicking one batter.

It was even until Arcadia tallied six runs in the fourth inning that saw a dozen batters come to the plate.

Junior Tiara Westbrook (four runs batted in) singled in a run with a single to left field.

Senior Jasmine Ahdoot’s bloop double to left field drove in a run and junior Giselle Lai’s base hit to center field added two more runs.

Westbrook, who pitched the seventh inning and allowed one hit, tacked on another RBI when she walked with the bases filled.

Two frames later, the Apaches (17-3 and 10-2 in league) struck for two runs on two hits as Westbrook walloped a two-out, two-run single to center field.

Arcadia wasn’t done scoring as it saw Herrera collect two RBIs on a two-run triple to left.

Workman’s day began in fine fashion as she faced three batters in the initial inning after giving up a walk to Lai who moved to second base on a passed ball.

Senior Morgan Howey was erased when he hit into a double play and the frame concluded when Westbrook lined to right field.

The second stanza was solid for Workman as she saw junior Amya Ennist ground out to shortstop, but sophomore Virginia Garcia-Torres singled to left.

Workman then buckled down and induced Ahdoot to pop up to first base and junior Lawryn Chen to bounce into an inning-ending force out.

A 1-2-3 third inning followed for Workman as sophomore Isabella Aspeitia popped to first base and Herrera lined to center field. Lai fanned swinging to end the frame.

Workman’s fifth inning began when Garcia-Torres led off with a hit to right center and after sophomore Veronica Meyers fanned swinging, Chen bounced into a double play.

Herrera worked three perfect frames, and they were the second, third and fourth.

Sophomore Kara Valencia opened the second inning with a swinging strikeout and Zacariaz lined to right field. The frame ended when Bowren grounded to first base.

Cribbs began the third inning by popping up to second base and junior Delilah Alvarado and sophomore Belinda Lujano both struck out swinging.

Senior Elizabeth Zamora commenced the fourth inning with a swinging strikeout and junior Samantha Buckley did the same. Junior Sasha Quintanar bounced to shortstop to cap the frame.