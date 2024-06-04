Burbank Starbucks One of Many That File for Union Election

Starbucks workers at the Alameda & Shelton location filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) today, along with 17 other Starbucks stores across the country. The massive wave of union filings comes just days after Starbucks Workers United members wrapped a second round of national bargaining with Starbucks where the two parties continued to make significant progress toward a foundational framework for store contracts.

“Our store is filing to join the union because we believe we should have more consistent hours that meet our needs,” said Heather Barnwell, (they/she), a barista of three years. “We also feel that we should be able to speak out about our needs and have something actually come of it.”

With their election petitions, the Starbucks partners are seeking to join a growing nationwide movement of more than 10,500 baristas united to win justice at work, including protections on core issues like respect, living wages, racial and gender equity, and fair scheduling.

Since Starbucks partners first joined together to form a union in 2021, workers at more than 440 Starbucks stores have won union elections with the NLRB in 43 states and the District of Columbia. The historic organizing campaign hinges on peer-to-peer organizing led by workers, for workers – and has won election after election in stores nationwide.