Burbank Still Tops in Pacific League Girls Golf

Arcadia High has been the dominant team in girls golf in the Pacific League for quite some time.

But things have changed this year as Burbank High showed Tuesday afternoon.

In the second league match, this time at DeBell Golf Club, the Bulldogs came out on top by shooting the lowest score on the par-35 nine-hole course.

The Bulldogs shot 229, just ahead of Arcadia, which was second with 232. Burroughs finished third by shooting 272. Crescenta Valley was fourth shooting 310.

John Burroughs High School Annika Lingad tees off on hole 1 of the Pacific League match. (Photo By: Edward Tovmassian)

The contest took place even though there was some light rain overnight.

“The dirt and the grass got really soft and I did (mess up) one, but other than that (it was okay),” Burbank High senior Reigina Ramos said.

Ramos remembers the days when beating Arcadia wasn’t so easy.

“Our overall goal is to beat Arcadia. Every year we get closer and closer and I guess this year we have finally made it,” she said.

Glendale High’s Jeanne Padilla was the low medalist shooting 40 . She was one of two Nitros who competed.

Burbank’s Kiara Hernandez and Lisette Orellana each shot 41.

Arcadia’s Erica Lee led the Apaches shooting 42.

Annika Lingad was Burroughs’ best, shooting 43.

Also for Burbank, Kara Lee shot 46, Ramos shot 48, Alyssa Tran shot 53 and Madi Lee shot 54.

For Burroughs, Justine Hamac shot 54 and Alexis Gopez shot 55. Sadie Demmert shot 63 and Maleia Gould shot 67 for the Bears.