Burbank Stopped by Pasadena

Slow start too much to overcome in 42-26 loss at the Rose Bowl

Nobody knew what to expect when Burbank High played its first football game in over a year Friday night against Pasadena High.

Perhaps the only that was certain was that the Burbank would be playing in the largest venue a Burbank team has ever played in.

Burbank got off to a slow start and made some nice strides, but could never bounce back in a 42-26 loss to Pasadena at the Rose Bowl.

“Obviously it is a historic venue and it is awesome to be playing out here. We looked like a team that hasn’t played in a year and a half,” Burbank coach Adam Colman said. “They (Pasadena) looked like they were in midseason form. They came out ready to play. They jumped on us early and we played catch up the rest of the game.”

Brayon Crawford carries the ball for Burbank. Photo courtesy Doug Brown

Pasadena was able to move the ball with both its passing and running game. They got on the board at the 6:01 mark of the first quarter when quarterback Dante Coronel found Kevin Serrato on a 17-yard touchdown pass.

Taking advantage of a Burbank turnover deep in its own territory, Pasadena added a second touchdown on the second play of the second quarter when Coronel hooked up with Mekhi Fox, on an 8-yard pass. Fox, who is a junior, is being recruited by some of the top colleges in the nation.

Pasadena continued to give Burbank trouble as Coronel hooked up with Jamir Allen on an 81-yard touchdown at the 9:59 mark of the second quarter.

Brandon Pena celebrates a touchdown. Photo courtesy Doug Brown.

Burbank fought back and looked like the team of 2019 as quarterback Aram Araradian hooked up with Brandon Pena on a 15-yard touchdown with 8:20 left in the half.

Araradian and Pena hooked up for four touchdowns.

Araradian finished 18 of 35 for 243 yards passing. Pena had seven receptions for 141 yards.

Colman credited Pasadena for a well-played contest.

“They are well coached. They executed well. They played a very clean game,” he said. “We talked about it before the game that if we can win the turnover battle, the penalties and special teams, we’ll win. We lost all three and that was the difference.”

Burbank also got a solid performance from Jagg Richer, who pulled in seven passes for 85 yards.

Burbank will host Serrano High, the team that knocked the Bulldogs out of the CIF playoffs in 2019, on campus next Friday night.