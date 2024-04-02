Burbank Strikes Gold With Lucsik

Bulldog pole vaulter is one of the best in California.

Ogden Lucsik wasn’t sure if he was going to follow in the footsteps of his three older brothers, all of whom participated in the Burbank High track and field program and two of which were pole vaulters.



When the time cam, sure enough Ogden followed what was the norm in the Lucsik household. However, unlike his brothers who gained moderate success, Ogden has given Burbank not only its best pole vaulter ever, but it’s best track athlete in several years.



Now a junior, Ogden cleared a school record 15 feet, 1 inch to set a new school record in the pole vault last week in a tri-meet on the Burbank campus. The previous record was held by Chris Miranda who cleared 15-0 in 2014.



“I started vaulting halfway through my freshman year,” Ogden recalled. I did it because my brothers did it and I thought I might as well try it too. My brother went 12-2 and I ended up beating him my first year, so I was really happy I could do that.”



Ogden’s success has earned him a spot in the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet last year. He has continued that success and is now entered in the prestigious Arcadia Invitational this weekend.

In addition to a heavy class load with six advanced placement classes, Ogden carries a 4.8 grade point average, is now spending as much time pole vaulting as he does studying.

Ogden Lucsik cleared15-1 when Burbank hosted Hoover and Crescenta Valley.



He says his afternoon now usually consists of three hours of practice.



“Originally it was fun, but it was just a past time. Then it became pretty fun. I can jump high and land a cushy thing,” Ogden said.



Lucsik is optimistic about his continued growth in the pole vault. But he also has other interests and wants to make sure he achieves those personal goals.



“This summer I’m hoping to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity so I don’t know if I will have all the time to pole vault,” he said. “I’m happy I still have another year and this season is not over yet.”

Tickets to watch Lucsik and many other top high school athletes across the state and nation this weekend can be purchased at Arcadia Invitational Track and Field Meet Events and Tickets by GoFan.