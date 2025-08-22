Burbank Students Launch Podcast to Empower Young Women

“Shhh it’s for the girls”, a catchy, simple, yet impactful phrase that inspired Alessandra and Rio to start a podcast. What began as a whisper has now become a tool for girls in their school community and beyond to have a much needed voice. Burbank students Alessandra Khatchaturian and Rio Bechet, both juniors at the International School of Los Angeles in Burbank, CA are leaving an impact beyond the classroom with their podcast Shh It’s For The Girls. Alessandra Khatchaturian, a sixteen-year-old first-generation Armenian American, is enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program. Rio Bechet, also a host of the podcast, is sixteen of Brazilian, French and Asian heritage, pursuing the rigorous French Baccalaureate. Together, they bring a unique blend of cultural perspectives, academic excellence, and creative vision to Shh It’s for the Girls.

“What does it mean to be a female student in the world today?” Through 5 minute interviews with girls ranging from 6th grade to teachers, the duo attempts to understand an eternal question. Slip ups, laughter, and positivity allow the pair to navigate a range of topics from the danger of group mentality, mental health, forgotten women, skincare, internalized misogyny, and so much more.The podcast reflects a broad but also personal range of experiences; the goal is to shine a light on the diversity of the female student body whilst voicing their perspectives. Directed by the duo themselves, this podcast is designed as a welcoming, honest dialogue that tackles issues young female students often face but do not have the opportunity to share and discuss in depth, especially as minors in a school setting.

Their “Forgotten Women Series”, adds a more serious undertone. Instead of interviewing people, every other episode, the pair research influential women who have been disregarded and neglected from mainstream narratives, such as Rosalind Franklin, the scientist who discovered the double helix structure of DNA, or Norma McCorvey, the original instigator of Roe v Wade .

Alessandra and Rio wanted to create an environment where the girls at LILA can speak freely, support each other and most importantly, lift each other up. What began as a fun lunch time project, transformed into a full production driven by purpose and intent, as well as the growing realization that change is necessary, and possible. When recording, the duo directs every element, from scripting and recording, to editing and interviewing. Additionally, they run a growing Instagram account @shhitsforthegirls, where they share updates and inspiring quotes of the week by many empowering women. The account not only promotes their content but serves as a space for interaction and community-building. Each episode feels like a conversation between friends—but with the weight and insight of serious issues explored through a thoughtful lens.

Both Rio and Alessandra continue to remain active in leadership as well as service work, and Shh It’s for the Girls is a natural extension of their shared mission to educate, inform, and empower all female voices. As their podcast continues to flourish, the duo hopes to expand their audience, invite more guest speakers and continue building an environment and community that reminds young women their voice is important and they are never too young to spark a change.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify: Shh It’s for the Girls Follow on Instagram: @shhitsforthegirls