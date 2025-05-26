Burbank Students Share their Story with Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta at Tepito Coffee Celebration

In a powerful reminder that the next generation of change-makers is already finding their voice, students from Burbank’s own Dolores Huerta Middle School were front and center at a special event honoring civil rights legend Dolores Huerta on Wednesday, May 21st.

Hosted by Tepito Coffee in Downtown Pasadena and co-hosted by Homeboy Industries, the heartfelt gathering brought together over 200 people that lined up around the block to celebrate Huerta’s lifelong commitment to labor rights, civil justice, and social empowerment. Dolores Huerta is one of the most influential labor activists in American history. As the co-founder of the United Farm Workers alongside César Chávez, Huerta has spent her life fighting for the rights of farmworkers, women, and marginalized communities. Her tireless advocacy earned her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

7th-grade students from Huerta Middle School in Burbank, stood next to the now 95-year-old icon and shared how her story continues to fuel their own dreams of making a difference and how it has created change in their own lives. Their words served as a living tribute to Huerta’s mission to educate, uplift, and inspire generations to speak truth to power.

Dolores Huerta receives plaque from Tepito Coffee co-founders. Photo by Robert Alexander Villarreal.

Tepito Coffee co-founders Mike de la Rocha and Jose Arellano (who also serve as Vice President of Homeboy Industries), shared personal reflections on how Huerta has shaped their journeys. The duo presented Huerta with a commemorative plaque and officially dedicated Tepito Coffee to her enduring legacy and mission.

Dolores Huerta spoke to those gathered, sharing her wisdom and stories from her decades of activism. The crowd swelled with admiration and emotion, culminating in a thunderous group chant of her iconic rallying cry: “¡Sí se puede!”

Adding to the evenings’s soul-stirring atmosphere, a surprise performance was held by Mariachi Las Catrinas, a Los Angeles based, all-female, mariachi group that electrified the space with their vibrant and music.