Burbank Students Shine at Council PTA Reflections Ceremony Celebrating Creativity and Belonging

The Luther Middle School auditorium was filled with applause, pride, and creative energy this past Saturday as the Burbank Council PTA hosted its annual Reflections Ceremony, honoring student artists from across the Burbank Unified School District (BUSD).

Burbank Council PTA is a volunteer-led organization that supports and coordinates the PTAs of all 16 Burbank schools, working collaboratively to advocate for and enrich the educational experience of every student in BUSD. One of the many ways they do this is through the nationally recognized PTA Reflections Art Program, which gives students the opportunity to express themselves creatively while receiving meaningful recognition for their work.

This year’s theme, “I Belong!”, invited students to explore identity, connection, and community through art. The program encourages students of all ages to unleash their creative talents, express themselves imaginatively, experience the joy of making art, tap into critical thinking skills, and gain positive recognition for their original works.

The response across Burbank schools was impressive. A total of 416 student entries were submitted, with 110 advancing to the Council level. From those, 66 students were honored during Saturday’s ceremony for their exceptional work in six artistic categories: dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography, and visual arts.

Adding to the significance of the afternoon, Dr. Oscar Macias, Interim Superintendent of BUSD, joined Kirsten Morris, Burbank Council PTA President, in presenting awards to the students.

Before the awards were handed out, Morris offered heartfelt remarks that highlighted the unseen effort behind each piece of art.

“Many of you just spent the last hour seeing the incredible talent of our students on display. You saw the finished products-the beautiful frames and the polished videos,” Morris said. “But before we begin the awards, I want to talk about what you didn’t see in the gallery. You didn’t see the ‘do-overs.’ You didn’t see the moments of frustration or the hours spent perfecting a single line or a single note. Creating art takes a tremendous amount of grit. It takes courage to look at a blank page and decide that you have something important to say.”

From the Council level, 27 pieces advanced to District judging, with eight receiving district-level awards. Of those, five have now moved on to State-level judging, continuing Burbank students’ strong representation in the Reflections program.

Below are the students recognized at the Council level ceremony:

Dance Choreography

Primary Division

Honorable Mention: Harper Hall, Roosevelt

Award of Merit: Krithi Nangunoori, Bret Harte

Award of Excellence: Nara Messerlian, Jefferson

Intermediate Division

Award of Merit: Aria Whitt, Stevenson

Award of Excellence: Melody Bowser, Miller

Middle School Division

Award of Merit: Ruby Webster, Luther

Award of Excellence: Myla Russo, Huerta

Accessible Arts (6–12)

Award of Excellence: Timothy J. Mockett, Burroughs

Film Production

Primary Division

Honorable Mention: Kayla Alberdi, Providencia

Award of Merit: James Page, Emerson

Award of Excellence: Lucy Bladt, Stevenson

Intermediate Division

Honorable Mention: Violet Loyd, Stevenson

Award of Merit: Lila Davoodi, Miller

Award of Excellence: Kaelyn Murri, Roosevelt

Middle School Division

Award of Merit: Jake Hlubik, Huerta

Award of Excellence: Amara Chidgey, Luther

High School Division

Award of Excellence: Shaylee Osborne, Burroughs

Literature

Accessible Arts (Elementary)

Award of Merit: Maxwell Simon, Jefferson

Award of Excellence: Colton Jue, Edison

Primary Division

Honorable Mention: Matilda Ferullo, Roosevelt

Award of Merit: Devon Simon, Jefferson

Award of Excellence: Ruby Schwaid, McKinley

Intermediate Division

Honorable Mention (tie): Adeline Fraley, Stevenson; Darsha Pahalawatta, Miller

Award of Merit: Corinne Greene, Roosevelt

Award of Excellence: Auggie Marshek Gertner, Edison

Middle School Division

Honorable Mention: Ruby Webster, Luther

Award of Merit: Olivia Jue, Huerta

Award of Excellence: Eillie Tsai, Muir

Accessible Arts (Secondary)

Award of Excellence: Abi Alcheh, Huerta

High School Division

Award of Merit: Johann Hedayati, Burbank High

Award of Excellence: Astrid Lindquist Newman, Burroughs

Music Composition

Primary Division

Honorable Mention: Emilia Aghamalian, Miller

Award of Merit: Cate Yusah, Bret Harte

Award of Excellence: Devon Simon, Jefferson

Intermediate Division

Honorable Mention: Nate Maoz, Roosevelt

Award of Merit: Max Isler, Stevenson

Award of Excellence: Vivienne Staggs, Edison

Middle School Division

Award of Merit: Amara Chidgey, Luther

Award of Excellence: Jasper Johnson, Huerta

Photography

Accessible Arts (Elementary)

Honorable Mention: Noah Garibaldi, Edison

Award of Merit: Maxwell Simon, Jefferson

Award of Excellence: Jordan Todd, Providencia

Primary Division

Honorable Mention: Soren Epstein, Emerson

Award of Merit: Richie Morales, Bret Harte

Award of Excellence: Sanya Bera, Miller

Intermediate Division

Honorable Mention: Jovanne Everette Equila, Bret Harte

Award of Merit: Kian Patel, Emerson

Award of Excellence: Emery Russo, Stevenson

Middle School Division

Award of Merit: Lucy Rubiner, Huerta

Award of Excellence: Amara Chidgey, Luther

High School Division

Award of Excellence: Emma Stricker, Burroughs

Visual Arts

Accessible Arts (Elementary)

Honorable Mention: Ciaran Chidgey, Roosevelt

Award of Merit: Maxwell Simon, Jefferson

Award of Excellence: José Drake, Providencia

Primary Division

Honorable Mention: Leo Aquino, Disney

Award of Merit: Anukasan Clifford-Navas, McKinley

Award of Excellence: Isabella WuGee, Roosevelt

Intermediate Division

Honorable Mention: Eiree Tsai, Jefferson

Award of Merit: Ani Khachatryan, Emerson

Award of Excellence: Nathan Andrade, Stevenson

Middle School Division

Honorable Mention: Sydney Chavey, Luther

Award of Merit: Maia Page, Muir

Award of Excellence: Eleonore Gomez, Huerta

High School Division

Award of Merit: Esther Jun, Burbank High

Award of Excellence: Vita Mireles, Burroughs

The Reflections Ceremony was more than an awards presentation, it was a celebration of student voices, perseverance, and the powerful ways art helps young people express who they are and where they belong. For families, educators, and volunteers in attendance, the afternoon served as a reminder that creativity thrives when students are supported, encouraged, and seen.