Burbank Students Shine at Council PTA Reflections Ceremony Celebrating Creativity and Belonging

The Luther Middle School auditorium was filled with applause, pride, and creative energy this past Saturday as the Burbank Council PTA hosted its annual Reflections Ceremony, honoring student artists from across the Burbank Unified School District (BUSD).
Burbank Council PTA is a volunteer-led organization that supports and coordinates the PTAs of all 16 Burbank schools, working collaboratively to advocate for and enrich the educational experience of every student in BUSD. One of the many ways they do this is through the nationally recognized PTA Reflections Art Program, which gives students the opportunity to express themselves creatively while receiving meaningful recognition for their work.
This year’s theme, “I Belong!”, invited students to explore identity, connection, and community through art. The program encourages students of all ages to unleash their creative talents, express themselves imaginatively, experience the joy of making art, tap into critical thinking skills, and gain positive recognition for their original works.
The response across Burbank schools was impressive. A total of 416 student entries were submitted, with 110 advancing to the Council level. From those, 66 students were honored during Saturday’s ceremony for their exceptional work in six artistic categories: dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography, and visual arts.
Adding to the significance of the afternoon, Dr. Oscar Macias, Interim Superintendent of BUSD, joined Kirsten Morris, Burbank Council PTA President, in presenting awards to the students.
Before the awards were handed out, Morris offered heartfelt remarks that highlighted the unseen effort behind each piece of art.
“Many of you just spent the last hour seeing the incredible talent of our students on display. You saw the finished products-the beautiful frames and the polished videos,” Morris said. “But before we begin the awards, I want to talk about what you didn’t see in the gallery. You didn’t see the ‘do-overs.’ You didn’t see the moments of frustration or the hours spent perfecting a single line or a single note. Creating art takes a tremendous amount of grit. It takes courage to look at a blank page and decide that you have something important to say.”
From the Council level, 27 pieces advanced to District judging, with eight receiving district-level awards. Of those, five have now moved on to State-level judging, continuing Burbank students’ strong representation in the Reflections program.
Below are the students recognized at the Council level ceremony:
Dance Choreography
Primary Division
- Honorable Mention: Harper Hall, Roosevelt
- Award of Merit: Krithi Nangunoori, Bret Harte
- Award of Excellence: Nara Messerlian, Jefferson
Intermediate Division
- Award of Merit: Aria Whitt, Stevenson
- Award of Excellence: Melody Bowser, Miller
Middle School Division
- Award of Merit: Ruby Webster, Luther
- Award of Excellence: Myla Russo, Huerta
Accessible Arts (6–12)
- Award of Excellence: Timothy J. Mockett, Burroughs
Film Production
Primary Division
- Honorable Mention: Kayla Alberdi, Providencia
- Award of Merit: James Page, Emerson
- Award of Excellence: Lucy Bladt, Stevenson
Intermediate Division
- Honorable Mention: Violet Loyd, Stevenson
- Award of Merit: Lila Davoodi, Miller
- Award of Excellence: Kaelyn Murri, Roosevelt
Middle School Division
- Award of Merit: Jake Hlubik, Huerta
- Award of Excellence: Amara Chidgey, Luther
High School Division
- Award of Excellence: Shaylee Osborne, Burroughs
Literature
Accessible Arts (Elementary)
- Award of Merit: Maxwell Simon, Jefferson
- Award of Excellence: Colton Jue, Edison
Primary Division
- Honorable Mention: Matilda Ferullo, Roosevelt
- Award of Merit: Devon Simon, Jefferson
- Award of Excellence: Ruby Schwaid, McKinley
Intermediate Division
- Honorable Mention (tie): Adeline Fraley, Stevenson; Darsha Pahalawatta, Miller
- Award of Merit: Corinne Greene, Roosevelt
- Award of Excellence: Auggie Marshek Gertner, Edison
Middle School Division
- Honorable Mention: Ruby Webster, Luther
- Award of Merit: Olivia Jue, Huerta
- Award of Excellence: Eillie Tsai, Muir
Accessible Arts (Secondary)
- Award of Excellence: Abi Alcheh, Huerta
High School Division
- Award of Merit: Johann Hedayati, Burbank High
- Award of Excellence: Astrid Lindquist Newman, Burroughs
Music Composition
Primary Division
- Honorable Mention: Emilia Aghamalian, Miller
- Award of Merit: Cate Yusah, Bret Harte
- Award of Excellence: Devon Simon, Jefferson
Intermediate Division
- Honorable Mention: Nate Maoz, Roosevelt
- Award of Merit: Max Isler, Stevenson
- Award of Excellence: Vivienne Staggs, Edison
Middle School Division
- Award of Merit: Amara Chidgey, Luther
- Award of Excellence: Jasper Johnson, Huerta
Photography
Accessible Arts (Elementary)
- Honorable Mention: Noah Garibaldi, Edison
- Award of Merit: Maxwell Simon, Jefferson
- Award of Excellence: Jordan Todd, Providencia
Primary Division
- Honorable Mention: Soren Epstein, Emerson
- Award of Merit: Richie Morales, Bret Harte
- Award of Excellence: Sanya Bera, Miller
Intermediate Division
- Honorable Mention: Jovanne Everette Equila, Bret Harte
- Award of Merit: Kian Patel, Emerson
- Award of Excellence: Emery Russo, Stevenson
Middle School Division
- Award of Merit: Lucy Rubiner, Huerta
- Award of Excellence: Amara Chidgey, Luther
High School Division
- Award of Excellence: Emma Stricker, Burroughs
Visual Arts
Accessible Arts (Elementary)
- Honorable Mention: Ciaran Chidgey, Roosevelt
- Award of Merit: Maxwell Simon, Jefferson
- Award of Excellence: José Drake, Providencia
Primary Division
- Honorable Mention: Leo Aquino, Disney
- Award of Merit: Anukasan Clifford-Navas, McKinley
- Award of Excellence: Isabella WuGee, Roosevelt
Intermediate Division
- Honorable Mention: Eiree Tsai, Jefferson
- Award of Merit: Ani Khachatryan, Emerson
- Award of Excellence: Nathan Andrade, Stevenson
Middle School Division
- Honorable Mention: Sydney Chavey, Luther
- Award of Merit: Maia Page, Muir
- Award of Excellence: Eleonore Gomez, Huerta
High School Division
- Award of Merit: Esther Jun, Burbank High
- Award of Excellence: Vita Mireles, Burroughs
The Reflections Ceremony was more than an awards presentation, it was a celebration of student voices, perseverance, and the powerful ways art helps young people express who they are and where they belong. For families, educators, and volunteers in attendance, the afternoon served as a reminder that creativity thrives when students are supported, encouraged, and seen.