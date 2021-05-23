Burbank Students Win Recognition In SkillsUSA Competition

Several Burbank Unified School District high school students in Career Technical Education (CTE) classes won recognition in the SkillsUSA regional competition, it was announced at the Burbank Board of Education meeting on Thursday, May 20.

At the regional competition level, prizes were awarded to: Bryce Kennedy (Fourth place, Cabinetmaking), Evan Rife, Skylar Bates and Ryan Davila (First place, Engineering, Technology/Design), Teah Brumbaugh, Teya Jieanu, Riley Kreig and Ty Brown (Second place, Broadcast News Production), Braeden Matsumoto and Grant Sessinghaus (Seventh place, Digital Cinema), Angelina Ferrante and Samantha Solomons (Fourth place, Television (Video) Production), Gabrielle Mathis and Zoe Askerneese (Ninth place, Television (Video) Production), Luvin Lalwani (Seventh place, Photography), Keilani Pak (First place, Photography) and Aida Muradyan (Second place, Culinary Arts.)

Muradyan also took second place in the State competition for Culinary Arts.

Mathis was recently named a SkillsUSA California State Officer-Elect and National Delegate.

Elizabeth Fraser took First place in the regional and State Culinary Arts category and advances to the National competition.

“They participate in this program all year long. It builds leadership and collaboration skills and it culminates in a competition,” explained Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Sharon Cuseo.

A video presentation featuring the students and their projects was shown to Board members during the meeting and highlighted these winners and other Burbank students who won regional prizes in a variety of categories.

“Just wonderful to see the amazing amount of and variety of skills that our students were displaying,” commented Board President Steven Frintner. “We couldn’t be prouder of them.”

“We thank the students and all of the instructors involved in helping mentor them and bring them along.”

Skills USA is a CTE student organization serving college, high school and middle school students, along with young professionals, who take classes in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

The video and complete agenda of the Burbank Board of Education meeting for May 20 can be found online here.

The Burbank Board of Education is comprised of President Steve Frintner, Vice President Charlene Tabet, Clerk Steve Ferguson and members Dr. Armond Aghakhanian and Dr. Emily Weisberg. More information on the Board can be found online on their webpage.