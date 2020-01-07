Burbank Sunrise Rotary Delivered Holiday Baskets

Burbank Sunrise Rotary brightened the holidays for four Burbank families in need, delivering gifts and food for daily needs as well as a holiday meal. The entire club had adopted two families, and individual club members had adopted two more families.

Along with other organizations and private individuals, the club participates in the Burbank Coordinating Council’s annual holiday basket program. In mid-December, the Burbank community as a whole typically delivers several hundred baskets.

“Our club really enjoys choosing the items and putting the baskets together,” says Janice Lowers, who coordinated Burbank Sunrise’s efforts. “The Coordinating Council’s annual tradition shows the tremendous amount of good that can be accomplished when so many work together.”