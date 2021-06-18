Burbank Supports Pride Month with Flags, Proclamations, Resolutions and Showcasing Business Owners in the LGBTQ+ Community

June 2021 marks a historic month in the City of Burbank, one that puts forward an effort to create a safe and supportive atmosphere for members of the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual) community as Pride month is honored across the town.

Pride month is celebrated in June following the Stonewall Uprising in New York City’s Greenwich Village on June 28th, 1969 where riots and protests began following a police raid. The days long resistance sparked the gay rights movement and helped pave the way for the LGBTQ+ community.

At the May 20th Burbank Board of Education meeting Resolution 43 was passed proclaiming June 2021 as Pride Month and to move forward with district wide goals of creating a positive and safe school climate for all students and staff, to develop LGBTQ curriculum for use in U.S. History classes, and to continue implementing the Mental Health and Wellness Plan. After the resolution passed, all Burbank school sites began flying an LGBTQ Pride flag for the month of June.

“The Burbank Unified School District is committed to creating a safe environment for all students but has an additional concern for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer/Questioning (LGBTQ) students who are most at-risk for feelings of isolation, depression, and suicidal ideations or attempts,” said Superintendent Matt Hill.

During the June 8th Burbank City Council Meeting, Mayor Bob Frutos presented a proclamation declaring June 2021 as LGBTQIA+ Pride month in the City of Burbank. Accepting the certificate on behalf of the Pride community was Rob Rodriguez, Director of Marketing and Social Responsibility at the Burbank YMCA, which recently opened the doors to their Social Impact Center on June 14th.

The Impact Center is the first LGBTQIA+ resource center in the history of Burbank. Open hours are from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and events on the calendar for June include identity workshops, homework assistance, Trans workshops, makeup classes, book club meetings, movie nights and open time for board/video games and conversation. Read More about the Impact Center and its Grand Opening.

A great way to honor Pride month in the City of Burbank is to support local business owners in the LGBTQ+ community. Here are a few members paving the way in Burbank.

Audrey K Boutique is a retro fashion boutique and gift store located in Magnolia Park.

3414 W Magnolia Blvd. Burbank

www.audreyk.com

“Audrey K Boutique is- Connection. We connect with every person that walks through our doors and gives each person a shopping experience that’s so much more than just shopping because we open our hearts as much as we open the doors of our shop. We also strive to stay current with trends and offer styling that can go from decade to decade to meet and encourage each customer’s fashion journey. We follow that same tone of encouragement on our social media platforms as well. Guiding our followers for the latest cuteness that has landed in our boutique in our clothing, gifts, accessories, and more! And more than anything else, even our products, we also use our socials as another way to connect. For those that are not local, we strive to connect to audrey *k customers everywhere through comedy, honesty, and always keeping it real! As a team, our greatest desire is to be here for our customers on a professional and personal level, giving joy and stying advice.” -Audrey K DuBiel

Audrey K DuBiel, owner of Audrey K Boutique

Vanity by Stacy Godwin is a hair and beauty salon located in Burbank.

2010 W Burbank Blvd. Burbank

www.vanitybystacygodwin.com

“Vanity by Stacy Godwin is a one stop beauty shop for all! The owner Stacy, her wife, and majority of the Vanity staff are proud member’s of the LBGTQ+ community. We are so excited to have a safe place for all to express themselves fully. Vanity artists help you express your inner and outer beauty. We strive to bring out who you are on the inside – that needs to be celebrated out loud and proud. Here at Vanity we have everything from hair, nails, massage, tanning, facials, lashes, you name it we got it, even spiritual healing for your soul. It’s so great to go to one shop for all your beauty needs and feel like you’re a part of the family.” -Stacy Godwin

Stacy Godwin, owner of Vanity by Stacy Godwin

Rachel Diana is a Burbank Realtor representing sellers, buyers, investors and developers.

www.racheldianaestates.com

“We have come so far in today’s world that, it shouldn’t really matter if your Realtor identifies as Lesbian or Gay, however I keep seeing in my community a need for an extra level of understanding and safety. And if I’m speaking honestly, when I bought my home in Burbank years ago, I certainly was nervous about how my neighbors would take to the “lesbian couple” on the street. It seems like a silly thought, considering how warmly I was embraced and how close I am to, not only my incredible neighbors, but my entire street and Burbank community. That initial feeling is not lost with me. Everyone’s Real Estate journey is different, but for almost everyone, making such big financial decisions can feel overwhelming. I truly feel there is “No Place Like Home” and I believe everyone deserves to feel at ease and safe when choosing where to put down your roots. I believe in inclusivity, transparency, education and a mutual respect with each and every one of my clients. I take pride in helping my clients not only as their Realtor, but as a confidant, protector, guide and most importantly, friend.” -Rachel Diana

Rachel Diana

4. Euphuria is a pet salon and groomer located on the Burbank/North Hollywood Border.

10538 Magnolia Blvd. North Hollywood

www.euphuria.com

“We’re proud that in the 24 years that we have been an LGBTQ woman owned and operated full-service grooming salon, we have always been out, and have created a safe environment for our customers and our employees, from all walks of life. As an out lesbian business owner, it’s always been important to me to have people know that when they come in, they will be treated with courtesy and respect.” -Lisa Bodhaine