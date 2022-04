It had been three years since Burbank and Burroughs had last met in a dual meet in track and field.

The two teams tried to hook up once again this year, but elite results were hard to come by as the heat played a key factor for many athletes.

Jake Benton had the top performance for the day for Burroughs, going 22 feet, 1 inch in the long jump.

Burbank’s top competitor was Emma Cusumano, who won the long jump going 16-7 1/2. She also won the high jump at 5-0.

Below are the results from that meet.