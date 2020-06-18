Burbank Temple Emanu El Early Childhood Center is proud to introduce BTEE Camp Anywhere

Looking for an engaging, dynamic summer camp for your little ones? We’ve got this one in the bag, literally! Burbank Temple Emanu El’s Early Childhood Center is proud to introduce:

BTEE Camp Anywhere! Daily specialists, both online and offline activities, as well as weekly activity bags packed with all the resources and materials you’ll need for a virtual summer camp experience!

And for those families with an eye towards kindergarten, check out our Kindergarten Readiness Camp, tailor-made for children entering Kindergarten in the Fall. The Kindergarten Readiness Camp will include support in navigating towards online learning, which will most likely be part of their kindergarten experience this fall.