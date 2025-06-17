Burbank Tennis Center Hosts Adaptive Program

The three-day event is geared towards helping those with Down Syndrome.

Story courtesy Burbank Parks and Recreation

The Burbank Tennis Center served as the backdrop for an inspiring celebration of inclusion and athleticism on Tuesday, as the City of Burbank welcomed back the Jensen-Schmidt Tennis Academy for Down Syndrome.

Dozens gathered for the opening ceremony, which kicked off a three-day tennis program designed specifically for athletes with Down Syndrome. The event began at 10:00 a.m. with remarks from local leaders and organizers, including Burbank Vice Mayor Tamala Takahashi, who praised the academy’s role in expanding access to adaptive recreation.

“Burbank continues to build a reputation as a hub for opportunity, connection, and growth for individuals of all abilities,” said Takahashi. “Events like this remind us why this work is so important.”

The academy, founded by local tennis pro Vince Schmidt and supported by the Greenlight Foundation, has partnered with the city for more than 22 years to bring inclusive tennis instruction to the community. Tuesday’s ceremony also featured comments from Burbank Tennis Center Director Steve Starleaf and Greenlight Foundation representative Bill Greene, each highlighting the lasting impact of the program.

After the ceremony and group photos, athletes hit the courts for specialized drills and games, guided by a team of volunteer ‘Buddies’ and instructors. For many families, the Academy offers far more than just tennis lessons, it provides a sense of community, growth, and joy.

“The success of this program is a reflection of the heart and dedication of everyone involved,” said Starleaf. “We’re not just teaching tennis, we’re building confidence and lifelong memories.”

The Jensen-Schmidt Tennis Academy will continue throughout the week at the Burbank Tennis Center. Organizers expect to serve dozens of young athletes and their families through a mix of on-court instruction, teamwork, and fun.

With strong support from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Burbank has become a regional leader in adaptive sports, offering a range of programs designed to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, has access to high-quality recreation.

“We’re proud to host this academy year after year,” added Takahashi. “It reflects the best of what Burbank stands for, community, inclusion, and opportunity for all.”