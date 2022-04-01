Burbank Tennis Doubles Up on Burroughs

Not much changed in the 24 hours between the Burbank and Burroughs High boys’ tennis teams for the first time.

After visiting Burbank defeated the host Bears on Wednesday, the Bulldogs followed up with an even bigger victory Thursday.

Burbank (9-1 overall, 8-1 in league) earned a 14-4 win over Burroughs on Thursday, after winning 12-6 on Wednesday.

“It feels good to know that we are playing consistently against Burroughs. Hopefully, we can keep up this consistency against other teams,” Burbank’s Chris Krikorian said.

(Photo by Austin Gephardt)

Freshman Amrith Kodumuri, playing No. 1 singles, won two sets Thursday. He defeated Burroughs No. 1 player, freshman Bernard Woods, 6-1, followed by Burroughs No. 2. freshman Marcos Mkrtchyan, 6-0. Burbank sophomore Blake Lewis came in as a substitute and lost 6-0 to Burroughs No. 3 player, junior Michael Fraser.



Burbank junior Adam Ridaoui, playing in the No. 2 singles role, earned a sweep. He went 6-0 over Woods, 6-1 over Mkrtchyan and 6-1 over Fraser.

Burbank freshman David Kerimyan played in the No. 3 spot. He lost 6-1 to both Woods and Fraser. Senior Aly Harara came in as a substitute and fell 6-0 to Mkrtchyan.

In doubles, Burbank earned a sweep.

The Bulldog’s No. 1 team of Yash Desai and Adonis Basco went 6-1 over the Burroughs No. 1 of Bevan Maxwell and Vivek Bhakta. Desai and Basco went 7-5 over the Burroughs No. 2 team of Kyle Lester and Zion DuMonde.

Desai and Basco went 6-2 over the Burroughs No. 3 team of Miles Howell and Kaian Bates.

Burbank’s No. 2 team of Krikorian and Mark Lim also earned a sweep.

They went 6-3 over Maxwell and Bhakta, 7-6(7-4) over Lester and DuMonde, and 6-2 over Howell and Bates.

The No. 3 team of Simon Akopyan and Dominic Aleman went 6-1 over Maxwell and Bhatka, 6-2 over Lester and DuMonde and 6-2 over Howell and Bates.



On Wednesday, Kodumuri won 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 over Woods, Mkrtchyan and Fraser.

Ridaoui also earned a sweep on Wednesday, as he went 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.

Woods defeated Kerimyan 6-0, Mkrtchyan defeated Kerimyan 7-5 and Fraser defeated Kerimyan 6-4.

In doubles on Wednesday, Desai and Basco went 6-1 over Maxwell and Bhakta, 7-5 over Lester and DuMonde, and 6-1 over Howell and Bates.

Krikorian and Lim went 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

Burbank’s No. 3 team of Akopyan and Lewis lost 6-2 to Maxwell and Bhakta. They also lost 6-2 to Lester and DuMonde and fell 6-0 to Howell and Bates.

“As a team, we have good chemistry. I feel like we are making some silly mistakes. I think if we clean it up, we’ll be okay,” DuMonde said of his team, which is now 3-5 overall, 3-4 in the league.