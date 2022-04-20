Burbank Tennis Gets Season Sweep of Burroughs

With the Burbank and Burroughs High tennis teams on the cusp of advancing to the postseason, there are still things for each squad to address.

Burroughs and Burbank looked to show more improvement when the teams met Tuesday for the third and final time of the season.

Behind sweeps from its No. 1 singles and doubles teams, Burbank rolled to a 13-5 Pacific League home win.

Burbank (10-2, 9-2 in league) received sweeps from Amrith Kodumuri and the doubles tandem of Adonis Basco and Yash Desai to complete the season sweep over Burroughs (3-9, 3-8 in league).

“There’s always things you can work on, just different parts of your game.,” said Kodumuri, a freshman who won, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1. “We came back from a hard loss to Arcadia and we focused on what we needed to do today. We feel good with where we are now.”

File Photo (Photo by Austin Gephardt)

Basco and Desai won, 6-0, 6-2, 6-0.

The Bulldogs held a 4-2 lead after the first round and led 8-4 entering the final round.

“I like where we’re at and that we are playing well and we are healthy,” said Burbank Coach Loi Phan, whose team is in second place in the league behind Arcadia. “After the third match of the season, I have had good vibes. We work well together and we are in every match. We’re solid in singles and doubles and I think we’ll be under everybody’s radar in the playoffs.”

Burbank also got a sweep from No. 2 singles player Adam Ridaoui, who went 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.

The Bulldogs received two wins apiece in doubles from the No. 2 team of Chris Krikorian and Mark Lin, 6-0, 6-1, and the No. 3 tea of Simon Akopyan and Blake Lewis, 7-5, 6-4.

The Bears, who are in fourth place, got two victories in doubles from the No. 2 team of Zion Dumonde and Kaian Bates, 6-4, 6-2. Burroughs also got one singles win each from Bernard Woods, Marcos Mkrtchyan, and Michael Fraser. Woods posted a 6-3 win, while Mkrtchyan and Fraser, won 6-3 and 6-1, respectively.

“It’s always a hard league, especially when you come up against Arcadia and Burbank,” Burroughs Coach Roy Bernhardt said. “I’m happy with where we’re at and we just look to make a little improvement.”

Burbank earned a 12-6 win against Burroughs on March 30, followed by a 14-4 victory on March 31.

The Bulldogs and Bears will wrap up league action Thursday, followed by the league tournament on April 25 and April 27 at Burroughs.









