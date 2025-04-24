Burbank Tennis Makes Statement in Win Over Burroughs

A week ago the Burroughs High tennis team made things close enough to keep Burbank High on its toes.

As a result, the Bulldogs left no doubt which team is the better one Wednesday when the teams played the return leg, winning 14-4 at Burroughs.

“At home we hadn’t practiced for a while before. We weren’t as prepared,” senior Desmond McNeill said of the Bulldogs. “We had a practice yesterday and we were all very focused. This match was important for us. It was the final match. I think the fact that we have a little more of a crowd here helped us.”

The Bulldogs earned a sweep in singles.

Freshman Shant Galstanyan won 6-1 over Burroughs No. 1 Bernard Woods. He won 6-0 over Burroughs No. 2 Zach Barry and 6-1 over Burroughs sub James Stell.

No. 2 player Raphael Lazaryev won all three of his sets by 6-2 scores, which included Burroughs Stell, who came in as a substitute for Woods.

Burbank No. 3 Dominic Aleman won 6-1 over Zach and 6-4 over Jaden Chapman. He defeated Burroughs sub Leo Gersh 7-5.

In doubles, it was the Burroughs team of Aditya Kiran and Paul Vu that pulled off a sweep.

They defeated the Burbank No. 1 team of Rithun Gopalakrishnan and Jason Kim 6-2. They won 6-1 over the Burbank No. 3 team over Harut Kelikyan and Quin Cramer 6-1. They won 6-2 over the Burbank No. 2 team of Desmond McNeill and David Karimian.

Gopalakrishnan and Kim won 6-4 over the Burroughs No. 2 team of Jacob Hughes and Ari Pathak. They fell 6-2 to the Burroughs No. 3 team of Iulian Lundberg and Josh Liwag.

Kelikyan and Cramer won 7-5 over Huges and Pathak and 6-2 over Lundberg and Liwag.

The Pacific League individual tournament will take place at Burroughs next week.