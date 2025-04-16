Burbank Tennis Takes First Round Over Burroughs

It has taken a while for the Burbank and Burroughs high boys’ tennis teams to square off against each other as the first scheduled meeting between the two teams was rained out.

Monday afternoon the two finally met for the first time and host Bulldogs held on for an 11-7 Pacific League victory.

Junior Raphael Lazaryev earned a sweep for the Bulldogs at No. 1 singles.

He defeated Burroughs No. 1 Bernard Woods 6-3. He continued with a 6-1 win over Burroughs No. 3 Jaden Chapman and finished with a 6-2 win over Burroughs No. 2 player Zach Barry.

Burbank No. 2 player Shant Galstanyan won two of three sets. He began with a 6-0 win over Barry. Woods defeated him 6-2. Galstanyan rebounded in the third round as he defeated Chapman 6-1.

Chapman gave Burroughs a key point in singles as he defeated Burbank No. 3 Dominic Aleman 7-6(7-5). Aleman defeated Barry 6-4. Aleman fell 6-2 to Woods.

In doubles, Burbank’s No. 1 team of Desmond McNeill and David Petrosyan defeated the Burroughs No. 1 team of Aditya Kiran and Paul Vu 6-3. McNeill and Petrosyan defeated Burroughs No. 3 team of Iulian Lundberg and Leo Gersh 6-1. They earned the sweep with a 6-4 win over Burroughs No. 2 team of Jacob Hughes and Ari Pathak.

Burbank’s No. 2 team of Harut Kelikyan and Quin fell 6-4 to the Burroughs team Hughes and Pathak.

They fell 6-3 to the Burroughs team of Kiran and Vu, but defeated the Bears No. 3 team of Lundberg and Gersh.

The Burbank No. 3 doubles team of Rithun Gopalakrishnan and Jason Kim defeated Lundberg and Gersh 6-1. The pair fell 6-3 to Hughes and Pathak and fell 6-1 to Kiran and Vu.

The two teams will play once again on April 23 at Burroughs.