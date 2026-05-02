Burbank Throwing Itself Into Postseason Track and Field

Some may not see the throwing events as they are conducted in a corner away from much of the action.

Thursday evening, Burbank High dominated in the girls shot put and discus, taking the top three spots in both events in Pacific League Finals at Arcadia High.

Senior Chase Harris won both events, going 36 feet, 7 inches to win the shot put.

Sophomore Carmen Sukunyan finished second going 29-9 and freshman Alina Olshansky was third (27-11).

Burbank was even more dominant in the discus, taking the first seven positions, led by Harris (133-4).

Sophomore Avery Hludzik (110-0) took second and junior Lara Khozahi was third (107-8).

Burbank senior Ryan Kochout won the league title in the pole vault (11-6).

Burroughs was led by senior Saida Getz, who won the 1,600 (5:16.25). She was perhaps even more impressive in the 800, where she finished second (2:19.04).

Senior Zoe Ben-Yair won the 100 hurdles (15.45).

Burroughs won the girls’ 4 x 400 relay in 4:07.59. Getz, Elisha Hill, Embrei Stephenson and Geneva Kiefer each ran a leg for the Bears.

For full meet results, see the link. Pacific League Finals – Results – Track & Field Meet